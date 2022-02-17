Windhorst: Pelicans' Zion Williamson's Injury Return Unlikely in 'Foreseeable Future'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is reportedly not expected to return from a foot injury for the "foreseeable future."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the update Thursday on Get Up (via HoopsHype).

"A couple of weeks ago, the coaching staff and the players became aware not to expect Zion back for the foreseeable future," Windhorst said.

The 21-year-old suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the last offseason. He has not played at all in 2021-22 after experiencing numerous setbacks, including regression in the bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in December.

In January, the Pels said that Williamson was doing his rehab away from New Orleans but that team officials were supervising his progress.

Then on Wednesday, Christian Clark of NOLA.com reported that a second surgery could be a possibility, although nothing had been decided at that time. Williamson's initial surgery occurred over the offseason.

Williamson was coming off an excellent 2020-21 season in which he averaged 27.0 points (61.1 percent shooting), 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He also made his first All-Star Game in his second season.

The former Duke star showcased his talents in his truncated 2019-20 rookie season, which started in January after he suffered a torn right lateral meniscus during the preseason. He posted 22.5 points in 27.8 minutes per game.

Unfortunately, the 2021-22 campaign is trending toward a lost season for Williamson as the superstar is running out of time for a return.

Without Williamson, the Pels have struggled, starting the season 1-12 and settling at 23-35 at the moment.

They're in contention for a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference, however, and the trade deadline acquisition of CJ McCollum undoubtedly helps the team's scoring void left in Williamson's absence.