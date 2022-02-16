Report: Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga Replacing Chris Duarte in NBA Rising Stars Game

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will reportedly replace Indiana Pacers rookie Chris Duarte in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland on Friday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Duarte had to pull out due to a toe injury.

The Rising Stars Challenge will see four teams of rookies, sophomores and G League players competing in a three-game tournament to determine the 2022 Rising Stars champions.

Kuminga, 19, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft after starring for the G League Ignite squad last season.

While Kuminga didn't have much of a role with the Warriors early in the season, that has changed over the past month, and he has developed into a key contributor.

Overall, Kuminga is averaging 7.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game over 46 appearances this season. He is also shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Over his past seven games, however, Kuminga has scored in double figures each time and is averaging 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.2 minutes per contest.

While he isn't as vital to the Warriors' success as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green, Kuminga has become one of Golden State's top rotational pieces and a big-time offensive spark plug off the bench.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Although Kuminga has come on lately, Duarte has been a significant part of Indiana's lineup all season long.

The former University of Oregon standout has started 38 of the 50 games he has appeared in and is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 three-pointers per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from deep.

As part of the Rising Stars draft, Duarte was selected by Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton for Team Payton. Kuminga will replace Duarte on Team Payton and play alongside Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.