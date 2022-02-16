CBB Icon Dick Vitale on 'Total Voice Rest' After Surgery on Vocal Cords

AP Photo/Ray Carlin

Broadcasting legend Dick Vitale underwent successful vocal cord surgery Wednesday and will be on total voice rest for the next four weeks.

Vitale released a statement following the surgery saying his doctors are confident he'll be able to return to broadcasting for the 2022-23 season.

"He feels optimistic that if I follow his plan (which I will) that he will get me back on courtside to do what I truly love talking college hoops during the 2022-23 season," the statement read. "A big THANK YOU to Dr. Zeitels and his staff and also those from Mass General Hospital for caring in such a professional manner. Dr. Z and all involved in surgery and treatment were Awesome baby with a capital A."

