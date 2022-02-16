Celtics' Marcus Smart Out vs. Pistons with Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons because of a right ankle sprain.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka noted he doesn't believe it will be a long-term issue.

The 27-year-old is averaging 11.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the resurgent C's, who have won 11 of their last 12 and enter Wednesday riding a nine-game winning streak.

Smart has been a big reason for that turnaround, helping the C's on both ends en route to them becoming the hottest team in the Eastern Conference.

He's an integral part of the team's lineup, and his absence has been felt in the past. Smart has missed time this year because of a non-COVID-19 illness (one game), a right hand laceration (two games) and a bruised thigh (six games).

Smart suffered the injury in his team's win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Without Smart, the Celtics should turn more toward trade-deadline acquisition Derrick White, who came over from the San Antonio Spurs.

Like Smart, White does a little of everything, posting 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith could also get more time off the bench.