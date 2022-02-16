X

    Penguins' Sidney Crosby Scores 500th Career NHL Goal

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 16, 2022

    AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career regular-season goal with his first-period tally against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Goal No. 500 for Sid the Kid 👏 <a href="https://t.co/DBPmo6YFWS">pic.twitter.com/DBPmo6YFWS</a>

    Crosby scored at 16:34 of the first period to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. Longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin provided the assist.

    The Penguins posted a breakdown of Crosby's 500 career goals.

    Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins

    500 NHL GOALS!<br><br>Simply Sidsational. <a href="https://t.co/ED74HpneAP">pic.twitter.com/ED74HpneAP</a>

    Penguins legend Mario Lemieux also congratulated Crosby after his historic goal.

    Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins

    Sidney Crosby joins Mario Lemieux (690) as the only players in Penguins history to score 500 goals with the team. Congrats Sid! <a href="https://t.co/Kyq6Xzudgq">pic.twitter.com/Kyq6Xzudgq</a>

    Crosby is now one of 46 NHL players to score 500 regular-season goals. He's also scored 69 playoff goals and sits 38th on the all-time goals list (including postseason).

    The 34-year-old, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft, has been nothing short of sensational during his 17-year career.

    Crosby's resume already included three Stanley Cups as well as two Hart Memorial, Art Ross, Conn Smythe and Maurice "Rocket" Richard trophies apiece. He's also a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team Canada.

    A fourth Stanley Cup could be on the horizon for Crosby, who entered Tuesday with 13 goals and 31 assists. The Pens, who are riding a three-game winning streak, currently sit first in the Metropolitan Division with 68 points.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.