Penguins' Sidney Crosby Scores 500th Career NHL Goal

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career regular-season goal with his first-period tally against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Crosby scored at 16:34 of the first period to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. Longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin provided the assist.

The Penguins posted a breakdown of Crosby's 500 career goals.

Penguins legend Mario Lemieux also congratulated Crosby after his historic goal.

Crosby is now one of 46 NHL players to score 500 regular-season goals. He's also scored 69 playoff goals and sits 38th on the all-time goals list (including postseason).

The 34-year-old, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft, has been nothing short of sensational during his 17-year career.

Crosby's resume already included three Stanley Cups as well as two Hart Memorial, Art Ross, Conn Smythe and Maurice "Rocket" Richard trophies apiece. He's also a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team Canada.

A fourth Stanley Cup could be on the horizon for Crosby, who entered Tuesday with 13 goals and 31 assists. The Pens, who are riding a three-game winning streak, currently sit first in the Metropolitan Division with 68 points.