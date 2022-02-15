Su Yiming Wins Gold Medal for Snowboarding Big Air at Olympics 2022

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP

Su Yiming became the first Chinese snowboarder to win a gold medal in the Olympics, bringing home the victory for the host country in the men's big air event at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. The 17-year-old won with a first-place score of 182.50, earning a 93.00 in his second run.

Su threw down back-to-back 1800s (five spins) in his first two runs, one forward, then backward. He built such a sizable 17.50-point lead heading into the final heat that he was able to take a victory lap in his run, holding his arms above his head as he went down the ramp.

"I was thinking back to when I was 4 years old and my first time snowboarding,” he said afterward, per Jake Seiner of the Associated Press. “I’m so appreciative. This moment is so special for my family."

Mons Roisland of Norway won the silver medal with a score of 171.75, edging out the 170.25 by Canada's Max Parrot. Parrot, who is now cancer-free after being diagnosed in 2018, earned his second medal of the 2022 Games after winning gold in the men's slopestyle event.

Parrot, who is 10 years older than Su, had a ton of praise for the youngster after his win:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Su's victory was another win for China at Big Air Shougang, following up Eileen Gu's surprising gold-medal win in the freestyle skiing best-trick contest last week. It was the sixth gold medal overall for the host country.

A former child actor, Su is set to turn 18 in three days. Tuesday's victory was undoubtedly the perfect birthday present.