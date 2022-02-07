Max Parrot Wins Gold Medal for Snowboarding Slopestyle at Olympics 2022

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Canada's Max Parrot won the gold medal in the men's snowboard slopestyle event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Parrot's second run earned him a score of 90.96, the first 90 to be awarded in the competition in both the qualifying and final rounds. The best score out of three runs is selected to determine the winner.

Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma at the end of 2018 and underwent chemotherapy before announcing he was cancer-free in mid-2019.

He returned to competition two months after his final treatment and won a big air gold medal at X Games Norway. He followed up with another big air gold at X Games Aspen in 2020 and a big air silver medal at the 2021 world championships.

Su Yiming of the People's Republic of China recorded the best qualifying score and earned the silver medal with an 88.70 on his second run. Yiming capped his run with an impressive 1800.

Parrot's teammate Mark McMorris became a three-time bronze medalist in men's slopestyle. He surged in his final run to earn 88.53 and take the third spot on the leaderboard.

The win by Parrot ends a run of victories for Team USA. Since slopestyle was added to the Olympics in 2014, the United States had won all four gold medals on the men's and women's sides.

Redmond Gerard was hoping to become the first men's competitor to win back-to-back gold medals, but he placed fourth with a score of 83.25 on his first run. He was in line for a bronze medal before McMorris' final run knocked him off the podium.

The next medal events in snowboarding will be the men's and women's parallel giant slalom on Monday.