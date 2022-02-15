Adam Silver Talks Harden-Simmons Trade, Wishes It 'Didn't Happen in That Fashion'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver lamented the fashion in which James Harden and Ben Simmons changed teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

"Players forcing their way out of situations is not new in this league," Silver told Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill. "It's important to have that context. I'd love to find a way where to the extent there's player movement, it didn't happen in that fashion."

For Simmons, the trade was the culmination of a lengthy standoff with the Philadelphia 76ers. The three-time All-Star made it clear he had no intention of suiting up for the Sixers this season, and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey drew his own line in the sand. Morey said in October the saga "could take four years" to achieve a resolution.

In the case of Harden, the situation evolved much more quickly.

Harden's decision not to sign a long-term extension wasn't a red flag at the time. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported on how his ability to hit free agency this summer eventually left the Nets with little choice but to deal him now once his intentions were known.

During his introductory press conference with the 76ers on Tuesday, Harden acknowledged the present reality in the NBA when he said the league's top stars "can control our own destiny":

Harden got his wish twice, first going to Brooklyn from the Houston Rockets and then landing in Philadelphia. Anthony Davis had to wait a few months, but the New Orleans Pelicans traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Oklahoma City Thunder shipped Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers after he requested out.

When LeBron James signed with the Miami Heat in 2010, it emboldened more stars to leave for greener pastures.

The trouble with player empowerment is that it's a tough idea to argue against. Players should have more say in choosing where they get to spend their time in a career that isn't that long compared to other professions.

However, issues can arise when marquee names are gravitating toward the same teams or geographic regions. Widening the gulf between the haves and have nots arguably doesn't serve the NBA's overall interest.

Granted, the implosion of the Nets' Big Three raises some questions about the long-term viability of superteams. The problem could solve itself if franchises discover that loading up with as many All-Stars as possible isn't a shortcut to a title when you don't have one of the greatest players ever (LeBron) or an organically grown dynasty like the Golden State Warriors did.