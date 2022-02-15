Rare Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Autographed Dual-Jersey Card Up for Auction

Set Number: X54455 TK3 R6 F6

Collectors have the chance to own game-worn jerseys and autographs from Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant all on one card.

And perhaps for the low, low price of more than half-a-million dollars.

PWCC Marketplace is auctioning a 2000 Upper Deck Game Jerseys UD Combo Autograph Jersey card featuring the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers legends. The card sold for $516,000 during an auction in April 2021.

The product description says it is "the very first dual on-card autograph and game-worn jersey card ever issued within a product, as well as the first card to pair Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan together with on card autographs and game-worn materials."

It is a fitting pairing considering how well-documented it is that Jordan was Bryant's basketball idol.

The Lakers star modeled much of his game after His Airness and opened up about what the relationship meant to him during an episode of The Last Dance documentary:

Jordan also made an emotional speech at Bryant's memorial ceremony at Staples Center in which he called Kobe his "little brother."

Bidding on the card will start at $160,000, but PWCC expects the card to surpass the previous sale price.