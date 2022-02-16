Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Combine for 57 as Celtics Crush Joel Embiid, 76ers

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics reeled off their ninth win in a row after beating the Philadelphia 76ers 135-87 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, the wait to deploy their biggest acquisition ahead of the NBA trade deadline continues. The team confirmed Monday that James Harden's lingering hamstring injury will keep him out through the All-Star break.

Philly could've used Harden to help keep pace with a Celtics offense that was firing on all cylinders. Boston dropped 32 points in the first quarter and didn't look back from there. The Celtics were up 69-42 at halftime.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, the second half provided little reprieve. Boston hit a franchise-record 25 three-pointers and shot 56.1 percent from the floor for the game.

Notable Performers

Jaylen Brown, SG, Celtics: 29 points, eight rebounds, three assists

Jayson Tatum, SF, Celtics: 28 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks

Joel Embiid, C, 76ers: 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one block

Brown, Tatum Lead the Way

If you wanted the quick version of how the first half unfolded, this just about sums it up:

The Sixers simply had no answer for the Celtics' star tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Brown in particular was scoring almost at will, perhaps carrying a chip on his shoulder after having missed out on the All-Star team again when the NBA needed to replace Harden.

When Boston was at .500 (25-25) prior to starting its winning streak, asking tough questions about the franchise's future seemed reasonable. This version of the Celtics is almost unrecognizable from the one a month or two ago.

Not everything that transpired on the court was positive.

Effectively swapping Dennis Schroder for Derrick White ahead of the NBA trade deadline was an underrated move for the Celtics. White, who's averaging 3.9 assists for his career, is a more natural fit next to Brown and Tatum, and his perimeter defense was sorely needed.

After Tuesday, acquiring the 27-year-old might be even shrewder.

Marcus Smart left in the second quarter due to what the Celtics announced was a right ankle sprain. Perhaps that injury is ultimately minor, but White will likely have to assume a larger role in the backcourt for the time being.

When is Harden Debuting?

This isn't a performance that will go on Joel Embiid's highlight reel for his MVP candidacy.

Embiid was on pace for a triple-double in the first half, putting up 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists by halftime. But as Philadelphia's deficit grew, his influence on the game waned, as evidenced by his final numbers.

It was an inauspicious first game after Harden's introductory press conference.

In a way, losing by almost 50 points might be better than losing by 15 or 20 because it's a little easier to chalk the result up as an anomaly. The Sixers were so bad Tuesday that there's almost no way they will have another night like this all season.

Philadelphia is also in a bit of a holding pattern until Harden finally suits up. The team's progress up to this point wasn't rendered meaningless because of that trade, but everything moving forward hinges on how well the 2017-18 MVP fits into the rotation.

Knowing that Harden will debut at some point provides a bit of a balm for such a heavy defeat.

What's Next?

The Celtics head home Wednesday for the second half of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons. The Sixers face off with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday before beginning their All-Star break.