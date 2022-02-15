Report: Former Nets F DeAndre' Bembry, Bucks Nearing Contract for Rest of Season

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are close to signing forward DeAndre' Bembry for the rest of the 2021-22 season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bembry was waived by the Brooklyn Nets last week to make room for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond after the blockbuster deadline trade. The Nets only sent out two players, James Harden and Paul Millsap, creating a roster crunch.

In 48 games with Brooklyn this season, Bembry averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

The 27-year-old is mostly known for his defensive work, totaling 5.5 defensive win shares in his six-year NBA career, per Basketball Reference. He has negative-1.1 offensive win shares in this span, although he's in the midst of his best-ever season in that category (plus-1.1).

Bembry ranked fifth on the Nets in minutes played this season while the team was 1.3 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court, per Basketball Reference.

Milwaukee ranks 12th in defensive efficiency and could use more wing depth to help on that end of the court, especially with Pat Connaughton out for four weeks with a hand injury. The defending champs enter Tuesday with the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference at 35-23, but remain just 2.5 games away from the No. 1 seed.