Stone Cold WrestleMania Rumors, Cody Rhodes Latest, Brock Lesnar on Hall of Fame

Stone Cold Returning at WrestleMania 38?

While the top two matches at WrestleMania are set, WWE is reportedly looking at another potential blockbuster bout for the biggest show of the year.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), WWE has made a "significant overture" to Stone Cold Steve Austin about working a match on the card.

At the very least, "most" people in WWE anticipate Austin will have some sort of physical role at WrestleMania.

Per Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, an Austin-Kevin Owens match is being discussed.

Owens told Corey Graves on After the Bell (starts at :20 mark) in 2019 that Austin gave him the go-ahead to start using the stunner as his finishing move.

WWE seemed to start teasing the possibility on Raw last night by having Owens insult Texas:

Austin, who is from Texas, last appeared at WrestleMania six years ago. That event, like this year's will be, was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

There are pros and cons to this potential scenario. Having Austin on the card would be a huge win for WWE. He hasn't wrestled a match since losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. The Rattlesnake is arguably the biggest star in WWE history.

But potentially using an active wrestler who should be one of the top stars in the company to, presumably, put Austin over on the biggest show of the year doesn't really do Owens any favors.

Given that so much of WWE's booking is meant to be shortsighted, if Austin is willing to work a match, it might do whatever he wants to make it happen.

Cody Rhodes, WWE Reunion Coming?

In light of Tuesday's shocking news that Cody Rhodes is a free agent after departing All Elite Wrestling, the obvious question is where will he end up working next?

Per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Matthew Wilkinson of Wrestling Inc.), there was "chatter within certain circles in WWE" that Rhodes could return to the company.

Meltzer noted Rhodes' deal with AEW actually expired in December and he had been working with the promotion as a free agent in recent weeks.

In addition to his work as a wrestler, Rhodes was also an executive vice president for AEW. He has been a key figure in the promotion since its launch in 2019.

Prior to joining AEW, Rhodes was best known for his time in WWE from 2007 through 2016. He didn't leave the company on great terms, based on his comments about the creative team when he requested his release in May 2016.

Rhodes was primarily used as a midcard performer in WWE. The 36-year-old was a two-time intercontinental champion and six-time tag-team champion with the promotion during his original run.

WWE HOF Doesn't Interest Lesnar

Brock Lesnar doesn't care about creating a lasting legacy in WWE.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Eric Mutter of Wrestling Inc.), Lesnar was asked about people including him on their Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestlers.

"I don’t care or give a s--t," Lesnar said in response. "I’m serious. Like I don’t give a f--k if I’m in the Hall of Fame or not. I’ve done what I did. I don’t care. I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, you know, I’m a good person, a good dad, and all that stuff. That’s important to me."

No one should care about the WWE Hall of Fame. It's a nice part of WrestleMania weekend every year, but a quick look at the people inducted by the company clearly shows it's not meant to be taken seriously.

Lesnar doesn't need the WWE Hall of Fame to validate his career in any way. The Beast will certainly be inducted at some point if he agrees to go in, but it definitely doesn't seem like something he'll be chasing.

In any case, Lesnar seems to have a desire to keep wrestling. His run with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman since returning at SummerSlam is one of the best ongoing storylines in WWE in years.

