Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Denies Rumors of Tension with Rudy Gobert: 'We're Good'

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said there's no lingering tension with teammate Rudy Gobert that would impact the team's NBA championship chase.

Mitchell explained to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes in an interview for Tuesday's edition of the Posted Up podcast that players can chase on-court success without being best friends away from the arena:

"First of all, we're good. I just want to go on record with saying that. I think it's interesting that stuff happens, and he and I have never played at this high of a level together since we've been here. So I make the joke, 'For a group that hates each other, man, we're playing pretty well.'

"And we can be even better. We're good. We're focused on winning. We have a common goal. I think that's the biggest thing. You don't always have to be the best of friends with people you work with. But at the end of the day, if you work towards a common goal that's beneficial to the team, that's what's first. We want to win, and I don't think either of us are worried about what's being said around us."

There are longstanding questions about the Mitchell-Gobert dynamic, and those continued to multiply in early February when ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective podcast (via RealGM) the duo had been "at each other's throats," which he described as the "most underplayed story in the league."

Yet the Jazz have continued to play at a high level despite whatever problems exist. They own a 36-21 record, which is the sixth-best mark in the NBA.

The situation also hasn't appeared to affect either player individually as Gobert ranks sixth in FiveThirtyEight's WAR metric and Mitchell is 23rd. Add in point guard Mike Conley (11th), and Utah features perhaps the league's best core group statistically.

Whether those promising numbers translate to postseason success will depend heavily on whether Mitchell and Gobert can coexist when it matters most.

Mitchell was also asked by Haynes about Gobert's comments in mid-February about his belief the team lacked winning habits defensively, which was perceived as a shot toward Mitchell and others:

"People have their own way of expressing things. I think the bigger way would have been just to do it in house, but it's water under the bridge for me now, and for us as a group. ... When you have two people that are competitive, you want to ultimately be the best. I would take that as opposed to two dudes who just want to sit on their ass and do nothing. You have two guys who are going to go out there and compete. He's a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. I'm a three-time All-Star. We're going to find ways to get better individually and collectively as a group, and I'll take that."

As a whole, Mitchell's remarks stopped short of saying everything is perfect between himself and Gobert, but he clearly doesn't believe that's enough to stop the team from living up to its potential.

It'll be interesting to see, however, when the going gets tough in the playoffs whether their different outlooks on the game—defense-first Gobert and offense-first Mitchell—comes to a head. It's likely the stories about this relationship are far from over.

For now, the Jazz will focus on the short term and attempt to extend their six-game winning streak Wednesday when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers before heading into the All-Star break.