Patrick Beverley, Timberwolves Agree to 1-Year, $13M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley has settled in nicely with the Minnesota Timberwolves this year, and the team made a move to keep him in the fold for next season as well.

His agent, Kevin Bradbury, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that Beverley agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $13 million.

Minnesota acquired Beverley in an offseason trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was traded to the Grizzlies just nine days earlier from the Los Angeles Clippers, with whom he played the previous four seasons.

Beverley spent the first five years of his career with the Houston Rockets, who signed him as a free agent in 2013. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted him in 2009, but he never played for the team. He played overseas while working his way back to the NBA.

Through 38 games with 34 starts this season, Beverley is averaging 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, his highest marks in over three years.

Known for his energy and intensity, Beverley is highly regarded for his hounding defense. He was selected to the All-Defensive team three times, with a first-team selection in 2017 and two second-team spots in 2014 and 2020. He's been a nice complement to his backcourt mate D'Angelo Russell, who averages 19.1 points and a team-high 6.9 assists.

The Timberwolves have a record of 30-27, which is good for seventh place in the Western Conference. Minnesota is attempting to achieve its first playoff berth since 2017-18.