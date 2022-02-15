Turner Sports to Provide Multiple Viewing Experiences for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA fans will have no shortage of viewing options during All-Star Weekend.

Turner Sports will feature multiple viewing options for the events in Cleveland, including TNT's broadcast of the game on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Kevin Harlan will call the game and be joined by Reggie Miller, Dwyane Wade and Allie LaForce.

What's more, members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team will join the broadcast with the league's celebration of the anniversary taking center stage throughout the weekend.

Fans looking for more than the traditional broadcast can tune into Inside the All-Star Game on TBS where Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith will be joined by Draymond Green for the telecast.

Players such as Stephen Curry, Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns will also wear mics throughout Sunday's contest as part of TBS' coverage, which will give fans behind-the-scenes looks at everything from locker-room access to the game itself.

The options don't stop there, as Taylor Rooks will host NBA Twitter Live as a live-stream experience on Twitter. Fans can vote on the NBA's official Twitter account for which player will have an iso-cam for the second half.

Turner Sports will also present multiple viewing options on Saturday, including The Ultimate Draft on TNT at 5 p.m. ET. Basketball legends and celebrities such as Jerry West, Dominique Wilkins, Sue Bird, Quavo, D.L. Hughley and Wade will choose their all-time teams from the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, while fans can do the same with the "NBA 75 Ultimate 5" game at NBA.com/75.

NBA Tip-Off will then air at 6:30 p.m. ET before All-Star Saturday Night starts at 8 p.m. ET and features the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk.

Sunday's game will pit Team LeBron against Team Durant as LeBron James looks to improve his record to 5-0 in the current All-Star Game format where the team captains choose their squads from the list of All-Stars.