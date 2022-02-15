B/R CLE 2022 Event to Be Headlined by Gunna During NBA All-Star Weekend

B/R

Bleacher Report is kicking off All-Star Weekend in Cleveland with a fan experience and Gunna concert.

B/R CLE 2022 is a free public event at Ingenuity Cleveland, and those who cannot attend can tune in to live programming on the B/R app on Friday from 4 to 9:30 p.m. ET. While the concert by Grammy-nominated rapper Gunna is the headline event, fans who pre-register for tickets on the official registration page can participate in other immersive experiences.

There will be a "B/R Kicks 360 Cam" for fans to show off their shoes in customized videos shot with a rotating camera. There will also be an NFT creation station sponsored by Coinbase that will let those in attendance create their own customized non-fungible tokens.

It doesn't stop there, as Friday's programming will include live streams of the Through The Wire podcast, HighlightHER interviews and a one-on-one showdown between CashNasty and Cam Wilder in the HoH Creator League.

While B/R CLE 2022 will take center stage Friday, fans can also tune in to the B/R app and HoH's YouTube channel on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET for the House of Highlights Showdown: Knockout Royale.

The fifth installment of the competition will pit social creators from YouTube, TikTok and Instagram against each other in a game of knockout with more than just bragging rights at stake.

Through The Wire's Kenny Beecham, CashNasty, Dipka, DDG, MMG, Mark Phillips and FaZe Swagg will all participate in the contest with $100,000 on the line.