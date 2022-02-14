Brock Lesnar Discusses Relationships with WWE's Vince McMahon, UFC's Dana White

AP Photo/John Locher

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar sat down for a rare interview on Monday. During his chat with Pat McAfee, Lesnar discussed his relationships with his boss Vince McMahon and his former boss, UFC president Dana White.

"I really can't compare the two guys," Lesnar said. "Honestly my relationship with Vince is so different than it is with Dana, over the years."

Lesnar has worked with McMahon for the better part of 20 years since his WWE debut in 2002. He competed for the UFC from 2008-11 and again briefly in 2016, winning the heavyweight title in his first run. When asked about White, Lesnar took a veiled shot at the issue of pay disparity among fighters.

"Dana's alright, I've gotten a lot of money from him. ... I probably should've gotten paid more, maybe," he said.

It's no surprise that having so much history with McMahon has led them to overcome some ups and downs before their relationship could get to what it is today. When it comes to White, it's more of a business relationship than anything else.

"Vince and I have had a love/hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it's been good, we've got a lot of water under the bridge," Lesnar said. "I've got a lot of respect for both men. But dealing with Dana, it's a totally different business approach."

Lesnar further explained that his relationship with McMahon goes deeper because he was a taught a lot of lessons that he was able to use even when he wasn't in WWE.

"I met Vince when I was younger," he said. "I look at Vince more as a father figure, actually, because I've learned a lot of things from him, and I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana."

Lesnar will be a part of the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship at this Saturday's pay-per-view event.