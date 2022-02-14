Stein: Wizards Traded for Kristaps Porzingis 'To Ship Out' Spencer Dinwiddie, Bertans

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards landed Kristaps Porzingis ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, they were "as eager to ship out Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans as the Mavericks were to move on from the idea that Porzingis could be the ideal co-star for Luka Doncic."

The Wizards sent Dinwiddie and Bertans to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Porzingis, a one-time All-Star who's averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, and a second-round pick.

Though the deal provides upside for a team that needs additional star power alongside Bradley Beal, Washington also managed to remove some dead weight.

According to Stein (h/t HoopsHype), Dinwiddie "turned off numerous co-workers in his brief time in D.C.," while Bertans "has declined steadily and worryingly."

Bertans signed a five-year, $80 million contract extension in November 2020 after averaging 15.4 points per game and shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range in 2019-20. Two seasons later, the forward is averaging only 5.7 points per game while shooting 31.9 percent from deep.

Bertans still has $33 million still guaranteed over the next two seasons before an $16 million early termination option in 2024-25, per Spotrac, which perhaps motivated the Wizards to get his contract off their books.

Dinwiddie was in his first season of a three-year, $54 million deal with Washington, but his production has not lived up to expectations. He averaged 12.6 points and 5.8 assists in 44 games with the Wizards, but his 37.6 field-goal percentage is among the worst in the NBA.

Between his mediocre production and the reported concerns about him in the locker room, losing Dinwiddie could be addition by subtraction for the Wizards.

Washington now has a new set of issues with the oft-injured Porzingis, who is owed a fully guaranteed $33.8 million next season and has a $36 million player option in 2023-24. He's shooting a career-worst 28.3 percent from deep this season and has been inconsistent defensively.

However, Porzingis still has the upside to give the Wizards a frontcourt presence they haven't had in a long time.