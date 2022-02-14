Knicks Rumors: Latest on Mitchell Robinson's Future After Bulls' Trade Interest

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The New York Knicks chose not to move Mitchell Robinson before the NBA trade deadline, and could now lose him for nothing as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, "the relationship between Robinson and the Knicks currently isn’t on firm ground."

The Knicks reportedly had an opportunity to make a trade with four teams interested, including the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons.

Robinson is currently averaging 8.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in 51 appearances. His 42 starts in 2021-22 are already a career high after shifting roles throughout his first three years in the NBA.

The 23-year-old has proved to be an elite defender and is one of the most efficient players in the NBA, ranking 16th in the league this season with 5.9 win shares (ahead of bigger names like Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and more).

It could lead to significant interest around the league when he hits the open market. Berman reported Pistons, Bulls, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans are among those likely to pursue the center.

The Knicks could offer him a five-year extension worth $55 million, though teams who spoke to New York ahead of the deadline reportedly expect Robinson to leave in free agency.

This would mean the Knicks wasted an opportunity to recoup assets in a trade, instead keeping Robinson for the remainder of what seems to be a lost season. The squad entered Monday sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 25-32 record.

There were high expectations entering the season after reaching the playoffs last year, but that might've clouded the organization's judgement at the deadline. The Knicks' only trade came in January with the acquisition of Cam Reddish, who has struggled to crack the rotation.

Selling off pending free agents like Robinson or veterans like Alec Burks and Kemba Walker might have allowed the team to focus on improving for the future.