Kristaps Porzingis Rumors: Raptors Stepped Away from Trade Talks over Injury Worries

Before the Dallas Mavericks traded power forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards, they were reportedly negotiating with the Toronto Raptors.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that talks fell apart because the Raptors had trepidations over Porzingis' extensive injury history.

"Toronto, league sources say, stepped away because of concerns about Porzingis' long-term health," Stein wrote.

The Mavericks managed to pivot quickly after talks ended with the Raptors, trading Porzingis to the Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. Stein noted that Washington was open to business because the team was ready to move on from both players.

"The Wizards, sources say, went ahead with the trade on their end—to add to the bluntness—because they were as eager to ship out Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans as the Mavericks were to move on from the idea that Porzingis could be the ideal co-star for Luka Doncic," Stein stated.

Porzingis hasn't played since Jan. 29 because of knee soreness. He's dealt with multiple ailments throughout the season that have limited him to 34 games. The 26-year-old is averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks this year.

According to Stein, the Wizards were actually more interested in parting ways with Dinwiddie than they were in acquiring Porzingis. The veteran point guard reportedly didn't have a good reputation in the Washington organization.

"The Wizards, in truth, were actually even more eager to rid themselves of Dinwiddie (who is said to have turned off numerous co-workers in his brief time in DC) and Bertans (who has declined steadily and worryingly since signing a five-year, $80 million contract in November 2020) than Dallas was to shake things up," Stein wrote.

It is unclear when Porzingis or Dinwiddie can make their respective debuts for their new teams. Dallas will return to action on Tuesday against the Miami Heat while Washington will host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.