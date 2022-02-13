Jayson Tatum Drops 38 as Celtics Rally to Beat Trae Young, Hawks

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Jayson Tatum finished with 38 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 105-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The All-Star forward spearheaded Boston's comeback from down 10 at halftime, with Tatum and Jaylen Brown combining to score 27 of Boston's 42 points in the third quarter. The Hawks managed just 40 total points in the second half, thanks in large part to Tatum taking on the assignment of guarding Trae Young on the defensive end.

Young finished with 30 points and 10 assists but shot 9-of-26 from the field. Atlanta has now lost four of its last five games to drop to 26-30 on the season.

The Celtics are playing their best basketball of the season and are winners of eight straight.

Notable Stats

Celtics

F Jayson Tatum: 38 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal

F Jaylen Brown: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists

G Marcus Smart: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

Hawks

G Trae Young: 30 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals

G Bogdan Bogdanovic: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

C Clint Capela: 8 points, 17 rebounds, 1 block

Celtics Finding Themselves with Defensive Identity

The Celtics offense still needs work. Even in wins, their offense can devolve into handing the ball to one of the two Jays and begging them to go to work while the rest of the team stands around with cinderblocks strapped to their ankles. The team needs a true point guard to take the reins, and Marcus Smart is miscast in that role.

On the other end of the floor, there may not be a more locked-in team in basketball at the moment. The Celtics have locked in over the course of their eight-game winning streak, and Derrick White has been an instant-impact fit in closing lineups. The Hawks and Nuggets combined to shoot 8-of-29 in closing minutes over the last two games, with White and Smart emerging as a borderline impenetrable backcourt duo.

Boston now stands a full half-game clear of the Toronto Raptors in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and would avoid the play-in if the season ended today.

The East is loaded with a bunch of good-but-not-great teams, and these Celtics are making an increasingly strong bid toward being an outside contender. It's a 180-degree turnaround from where the team was two months ago.

Hawks Magic Is Gone

At this time a year ago, the Hawks were in the nascent stage of a turnaround that would ultimately lead them all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. They cashed their chips to the middle of the table to bring the roster back for a run in 2021-22, hopeful the brilliant basketball they played under Nate McMillan would carry over to a full season.

It hasn't.

Not even close.

The Hawks are barely hanging on to the No. 10 spot in the East at the moment, with the Washington Wizards lingering 0.5 games behind. Danilo Gallinari has taken a step back, John Collins has what appears to be a constant sourpuss demeanor on his face (thanks in no small part to constant grade rumors), and the team traded a rising Cam Reddish for seemingly little reason.

Trae Young has continued to play All-Star basketball in a macro sense but remains arguably the streakiest NBA superstar. All four of Atlanta's losses this month have included a series of clangs from Young from beyond the arc, but it's hard to blame Young for attempting to do too much when his teammates have consistently fallen short this season.