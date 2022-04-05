Report: Zach LaVine Likely to Miss Bucks vs. Bulls with Knee Injury

David Banks/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is expected to miss Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a left knee injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported on Feb. 13 that the 26-year-old planned to visit a specialist because of "recurring discomfort" in his left knee. He missed a 106-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder the previous night.

The news was the last thing the Bulls needed to hear since their season has taken a turn because of injuries to Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. Chicago remains fifth in the Eastern Conference at 45-33, but that status could be in serious jeopardy if LaVine is out beyond Tuesday night.

The 2020-21 All-Star is in the final year of his contract and likely playing his way into a max deal this summer. Through 65 appearances, he's averaging 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Especially after the Brooklyn Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, there isn't a clear contender that is head and shoulders above the pack in the East. While the Bulls aren't the strongest team on paper, they've shown enough at full strength that an NBA Finals run isn't out of the question.

LaVine will be critical toward Chicago enjoying the kind of postseason that serves as a springboard for more success to come.