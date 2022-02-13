Damian Lillard Rumors: Knicks 'Don’t Hold the Same Appeal' in 2022 as They Did in '21

AP Photo/John McCoy

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard reportedly has less interest in joining the New York Knicks than he did previously amid the Knicks' struggles this season.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, a source said going to New York appealed to Lillard more last season when the Knicks were among the NBA's biggest surprises and secured the No. 4 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.

This season, the Knicks are a disappointing 25-32, placing them 12th in the Eastern Conference and two games out of the last postseason play-in tournament spot.

