Lakers' LeBron James 'in Awe' After Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA Points Record

Despite a rough Saturday night for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James at least had something to celebrate during his team's 117-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

James passed Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most combined points in the regular season and playoffs in NBA history with a three-pointer early in the third quarter.

"Throughout my career whenever I've been linked with some of the greats, I've been in awe," James told reporters after the game about his accomplishment.

James entered Saturday 19 points behind Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time combined scoring list. He finished the game with 26 points, giving him 44,149 career points between the regular season and playoffs.

The 18-time All-Star broke the record in 1,616 games (1,350 regular-season games, 266 playoff games). Abdul-Jabbar played 1,797 games during his Hall of Fame career (1,560 regular-season games, 237 playoff games).

Abdul-Jabbar still holds the all-time record for most points scored in the regular season (38,387). James is only 1,861 points behind that mark (36,526). He's currently 402 points away from tying Karl Malone's mark of 36,928 points for second place.

If James plays in each of the final 25 games this season, he would only need to average 16.1 points per contest to tie Malone. The 37-year-old has scored at least 25 points in 22 consecutive games dating back to Dec. 19.