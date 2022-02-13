Raiders Rumors: Patriots' Mick Lombardi Named OC on Josh McDaniels' Coaching Staff

AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hired New England Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi to be their next offensive coordinator, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lombardi joins ex-Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now the Raiders' head coach.

In addition, the Raiders hired Pats offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same position in Las Vegas.

McDaniels also previously brought over Patriots quality control/QB coach Bo Hardegree to be the Raiders' quarterbacks coach.

