Hawks' John Collins out Through NBA All-Star Break Because of Foot Injury

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will miss his team's next three games because of a right foot strain, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The All-Star break will begin for the Hawks after that three-game stretch. Per Wojnarowski, the team also plans on treating the injury during the time off, which will be from Feb. 17-23. The Hawks' first post-break game is Feb. 24 against the Chicago Bulls.

Collins is averaging 16.8 points on 53.7 percent shooting and 7.9 rebounds this season.

As noted by The Athletic, Collins last played in his team's 136-121 loss against the Spurs on Friday. He was on the court for 20 minutes but left with right heel pain and did not return.

Losing Collins is a tough blow for a team that's hanging onto the final play-in tournament spot at 26-29. The Hawks have also struggled of late, going 2-4 in their last six contests.

Without him, look for the Hawks to play more Onyeka Okongwu. The second-year big man out of USC has averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Okongwu subbed in for Collins after he left the Spurs game in the third quarter.

Forward Danilo Gallinari could also see more minutes. The 6'10" forward is averaging 10.4 points in 22.0 minutes per game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The onus may also be on leading scorer and All-Star Trae Young to assume more offensive responsibilities.

Regardless of how the rotation shakes out, the Hawks will have a pair of tough matchups sans Collins, with games against the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers up next. The 32-25 C's have won seven in a row, and the 35-21 Cavs are second in the East.

The Hawks will then close this portion of the schedule against the 13-44 Magic before heading into the break.