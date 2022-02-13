Ben Simmons an 'Amazing' Player Without Shooting the Ball, Nets' Steve Nash Says

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is aware of the criticisms against Ben Simmons for his lack of a jump shot, but he's not concerned.

"Ben does 1,000 things on the basketball court, and shooting is not one that I'm dying to see," Nash told reporters before Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. "He is an amazing basketball player, and that's without shooting the ball."

The Nets acquired Simmons along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond from the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday right before the NBA trade deadline. Brooklyn gave up James Harden and Paul Millsap and also received two first-round picks in the blockbuster deal.

Simmons has yet to play this season because of his holdout with Philadelphia. He had told the team he wasn't mentally ready to play but later refused to cooperate with the team's doctors, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Simmons was not pleased with the critiques he faced after his shortcomings in the Sixers' playoff losses.

A three-time All-Star, Simmons is relied on more for his playmaking and distributing than his shooting. He's also one of the best defenders in the NBA, with a spot on the All-Defensive first team in each of the last two seasons.

It is unclear when Simmons will make his debut for the Nets, but his teammates are looking forward to his impending return.

"I know he's excited about the opportunity," Curry said of Simmons. "Excited to get back on the floor. Excited to get back around some teammates and play. So I think we're going to get a good look at Ben, an exciting one, an energetic one. And looking forward to getting back on the court with him."

The Nets (29-26) will be looking to end a 10-game losing streak Saturday against the Heat.