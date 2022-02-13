Kevin Durant on Nets' 10-Game Losing Streak: 'We Know We're in Some Deep S--t'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are on a 10-game losing streak, and veteran forward Kevin Durant knows it's unacceptable.

Before Saturday's game against the Miami Heat, Durant told reporters he knows the Nets are in trouble, and that things could get worse if their losing streak continues.

"We know we're in some deep s--t," Durant said. "We understand that. … But with one win, things can change."

Saturday's game will mark Durant's 14th straight game on the sideline because of an MCL sprain, and there is no timetable for him to return, Nets head coach Steve Nash said Saturday. When he was diagnosed with the injury Jan. 17, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team was hopeful he would return in four-to-six weeks.

The Nets could use all the help they can get right now after trading James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers at Thursday's deadline. Brooklyn did receive Seth Curry, Ben Simmons and Andre Drummond in the deal, but it's unclear when they will take the court.

Curry and Drummond will likely suit up before Simmons, however, considering the veteran guard hasn't played at all this season. He'll need some extra time to ramp up activity and return to the court.

The Nets entered the 2021-22 season with high expectations after a second-round playoff exit to the Milwaukee Bucks last year. However, the team has struggled with injuries and other inconsistencies this season, such as Kyrie Irving being unable to play in home games because of New York City's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Irving remains unvaccinated and can only pay on the road. Nets general manager Sean Marks recently admitted the veteran point guard is "frustrated" that he cannot play at Barclays Center.

The Nets enter Saturday's game eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 29-26 record. Once Simmons, Curry and Drummond are inserted into the lineup, things should improve for the franchise. The situation would also get better if Irving was allowed to play at home.

If the Nets don't improve quickly, they could have to compete in the play-in round or worse, miss the playoffs entirely in an extremely tight Eastern Conference.