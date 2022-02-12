Nets' Kevin Durant's Knee Injury Rehab 'Really Positive,' Still No Return Timeline

AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is steadily progressing in his recovery from a sprained MCL, but it's not clear when he'll be able to return.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Durant has added on-court work to his rehab, but he remains without a firm timetable for when he'll be back.

"He's on the court shooting, working through things, looking really good," Nash told reporters Saturday, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "There's still a period of time he's got to go through to get over the line, but really positive."

Durant has been sidelined since Jan. 15 when he went down in Brooklyn's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. At the time of his injury, he was leading the NBA with 29.3 points per game. The team reportedly had hoped that his recovery would take four to six weeks.

The Nets are set to take on the Miami Heat on Saturday in a second straight road game, and Durant traveled with the team on a road trip for the first time since suffering the injury.

"He's been on the court for a week or so," Nash said. "Now some of it is starting with spot shots, working his way up to more dynamic movement, but that's the part of his rehab he's in and he's doing great."

Brooklyn has a 29-26 record entering Saturday and has lost 10 consecutive games. The Nets have gone 2-11 without Durant in the lineup and have fallen to eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

But help is on the way for Brooklyn, as the team completed a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday to acquire Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

It isn't clear when Simmons will make his season debut, but the three-time All-Star will likely boost the Nets' lineup when he does. The additions of Curry and Drummond also give the team some much-needed three-point shooting and size.