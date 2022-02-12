Baylor's Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua out Indefinitely After Gruesome Knee Injury

AP Photo/Ray Carlin

Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a gruesome knee injury in Saturday's game against Texas:

A school spokesman said the junior was ruled out indefinitely, per the Associated Press.

Many were quick to react to the video of Tchatchoua suffering the injury.

Tchatchoua scored just two points before suffering the first-half injury in the battle of Top 25 teams in the Big 12.

The UNLV transfer has played a key role off the bench during the past two seasons for Baylor.

Tchatchoua appeared in 29 games in 2020-21 as the Bears took home their first national championship in school history. He played 16 minutes in the title game victory over Gonzaga.

The 6'8" forward has made more of an impact in 2021-22, averaging 8.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game entering Saturday, making 68 percent of his field-goal attempts. He scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting in Wednesday's win over Kansas State.

The latest injury could be brutal for Baylor, which is already lacking depth:

Jeremy Sochan could see more time off the bench, although there will be even more pressure on the entire roster.