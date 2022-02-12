X

    Baylor's Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua out Indefinitely After Gruesome Knee Injury

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 12, 2022

    AP Photo/Ray Carlin

    Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a gruesome knee injury in Saturday's game against Texas:

    Brian Davis @BDavisAAS

    When Baylor's Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua went down in the 1H, Texas' Chris Beard was the first person out to help. Photo by AP's Ray Carlin. <a href="https://t.co/9XBq3Taoah">pic.twitter.com/9XBq3Taoah</a>

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Hoping for the best with Baylor big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, but that knee injury didn’t look good at all. Just had to be helped off the court here in Waco. <a href="https://t.co/zKX0wuXWyL">pic.twitter.com/zKX0wuXWyL</a>

    A school spokesman said the junior was ruled out indefinitely, per the Associated Press

    Many were quick to react to the video of Tchatchoua suffering the injury.

    Cedric Golden @CedGolden

    Those are gruesome replays of Tchatchoua's injury on ESPN. The leg isn't supposed to bend like that. Prayers for the young man.

    Matthew Postins @PostinsPostcard

    Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua just suffered a left leg injury that I would describe as "if you can avoid watching the video, I would advise it." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SicEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SicEm</a>

    Tchatchoua scored just two points before suffering the first-half injury in the battle of Top 25 teams in the Big 12.

    The UNLV transfer has played a key role off the bench during the past two seasons for Baylor.

    Tchatchoua appeared in 29 games in 2020-21 as the Bears took home their first national championship in school history. He played 16 minutes in the title game victory over Gonzaga.

    The 6'8" forward has made more of an impact in 2021-22, averaging 8.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game entering Saturday, making 68 percent of his field-goal attempts. He scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting in Wednesday's win over Kansas State.

    The latest injury could be brutal for Baylor, which is already lacking depth:

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    Man so tough to see Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua go down with a brutal knee injury. One of my favorite players in the country. Baylor has not lost at full strength all season but this would be a devastating blow.

    Jeremy Sochan could see more time off the bench, although there will be even more pressure on the entire roster. 

