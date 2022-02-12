Jeff Hardy's Free-Agency Date Revealed; Matt Says 'Never Say Never' to AEW Reunion

Source: WWE.com

Jeff Hardy will officially become a free agent who's eligible to sign with any promotion March 10.

Jeff's brother, Matt, revealed the news during the latest episode of his podcast (h/t Marco Rovere of WrestlingInc.com).

Matt Hardy also addressed the possibility of Jeff joining him in All Elite Wrestling when his non-compete clause expires:

"Do I think Jeff Hardy could end up coming to AEW and teaming with Matt Hardy again? As they say in the wrestling business, never say never, anything is possible. We’re definitely going to be working together and we’ll see if the planets align and we do get the opportunity to become the greatest team in all of space and time once more."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com) reported on Dec. 9 that WWE released Jeff Hardy after he declined an offer to attend rehab.

The move came after PW Insider's Mike Johnson reported Hardy was sent home from a tour after disappearing into the crowd in the middle of a six-man tag match with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Johnson noted Hardy became "more sluggish" as the match went on, and he didn't return to the ring to celebrate with his teammates after they won.

Matt Hardy said last week on his podcast (h/t Rovere) that WWE attempted to contact Jeff to bring him back, even offering him a spot in the Hall of Fame, but he declined. Matt also said the company "jumped the gun" on releasing Jeff because his drug test came back "totally clean on every level."

WWE typically structures its contracts to include a 90-day non-compete clause for Superstars who get released by the company. When the non-compete expires, wrestlers are free to sign wherever they want.

Bringing Jeff to AEW would seem to make sense. He already has a connection to the promotion through his brother. He has also worked with several of AEW's top stars in WWE, including CM Punk, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

AEW president Tony Khan clearly doesn't have a problem signing former WWE stars. Keith Lee just debuted for the company on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. Cody Rhodes, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage and Miro are among the former WWE wrestlers currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

