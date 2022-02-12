WWE Rumors on Vince McMahon, Lesnar vs. Lashley, New Day and Rok-C Contract Offer

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Vince McMahon Adding Brock Lesnar to MSG House Show

Vince McMahon took notice of the low attendance for WWE's last house show at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 26.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter ( h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of RingsideNews.com), McMahon has added Brock Lesnar to the upcoming MSG house show on March 5 to boost ticket sales:

"It’s pretty clear Vince McMahon wasn’t taking that last Madison Square Garden show doing one of the lowest crowds in the last 80 years in the building lying down. Not only did he add Lesnar to the show, and every Lesnar appearance is very expensive and hardly cost-effective for a house show, particularly in a building where you need a huge number just to break even and really running the building itself with the crowd they drew the last time would be tough."

Lesnar is scheduled to face Bobby Lashley on the show. Lashley is the WWE champion, but he will defend the title against Lesnar, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle and AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber match on the Feb. 19 event in Saudi Arabia.

The Beast is one of the few proven attendance-movers in WWE right now. Ticket sales for the Day 1 show on New Year's Day increased after the announcement Lesnar would challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE universal title.

The Lesnar-Reigns bout wound up being canceled after Reigns tested positive for COVID-19. Lesnar was added to the Fatal Five-Way match for the WWE title. He pinned Big E after an F-5 to win the championship.

McMahon Issues New Day Edict

Despite putting Big E on SmackDown to reunite with Kofi Kingston, McMahon isn't allowing the duo to use the New Day moniker.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), McMahon is "adamant" that Kingston and Big E not be billed as the New Day.

Middleton, citing Sapp, also noted McMahon has wavered back and forth multiple times in recent years about splitting the entire trio, which also includes Xavier Woods,:

"Furthermore, it was noted that Vince was also adamant at one point about putting The New Day back together as a trio because he 'missed the magic that they created together.' However, Vince also preferred that the group split up in the last two WWE Drafts, with the idea that a top babyface like Big E should be on their own in most situations. There were numerous draft pitches made to keep The New Day together despite Vince’s idea, but it didn’t do much good."

Kingston and Woods were moved to Raw in the 2020 draft, while Big E stayed on SmackDown.

The following year, Big E was drafted to Raw when he was WWE champion and Kingston and Woods, who were still billed as the New Day at that point, were moved from the red brand to the blue brand.

After Big E lost the WWE title to Lesnar at Day 1, he was officially moved to SmackDown on a full-time basis on Jan. 28. He has been teaming up with Kingston in a feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss while Woods has been out of action with a torn plantaris.

It's unclear if McMahon's edict only applies to the team of Kingston and Big E. Perhaps when Woods returns to action, they will be allowed to go by the name that fans know them by.

The feud between Kingston, Big E, Corbin and Moss likely ended with Drew McIntyre's return at the Royal Rumble. Corbin is now involved in a program with McIntyre.

Breaking up the New Day didn't seem to make a lot of sense when it happened. They have been one of the most popular acts in WWE since becoming a group in 2014. The trio has combined to win the Raw and SmackDown tag-team titles eight times.

Rok-C Reportedly Receives WWE Offer

With Ring of Honor undergoing significant changes to its business model, many of its top stars figure to show up in new promotions all over the world.

Former ROH women's world champion Rok-C has reportedly drawn attention from WWE.

Per Meltzer (h/t Ethan Renner of WrestlingObserver.com), Rok-C received a contract offer from WWE after taking part in a tryout camp recently.

According to Meltzer, she also participated in a tryout camp with WWE in December.

It's unclear if Rok-C has signed with the promotion at this point. The 20-year-old made her ROH debut in April and took part in the women's world championship tournament last summer. She defeated Miranda Alize in the final to win the title at Death Before Dishonor XVIII.

Ring of Honor announced in October that after the Final Battle event, the company would take the first quarter of 2022 to "internally reimagine ROH" going forward.

Per Bryan Alvarez of WrestlingObserver.com, ROH wasn't renewing contracts for any of its current talent, and they would be allowed to work for other promotions immediately.

Rok-C made a couple of appearances on Impact Wrestling in January. She was in attendance at Hard to Kill on Jan. 8 and lost the ROH women's title to AAA Reina de Reinas champion Deonna Purrazzo in a winner-take-all match on Jan. 13.

Given her age and potential, Rok-C would seem to be an ideal fit for WWE. The promotion is using NXT 2.0 to start developing young stars for the future, including Bron Breaker, Andre Chase and Cora Jade.

Rok-C would fit in with the current crop of NXT superstars, but she's also proved that she's capable of handling herself on a bigger stage if WWE wanted to put her on the main roster immediately.

All of this is contingent on Rok-C signing a WWE contract, of course.

