Report: Courtney Vandersloot, Sky Agree to New Contract After Winning 2021 WNBA Title

The defending WNBA champions are reportedly getting their star point guard back.

ESPN's Mechelle Voepel reported that the Chicago Sky and Courtney Vandersloot agreed to a one-year deal on Friday.

Whether Vandersloot and fellow guard Allie Quigley would return was the biggest question going into Chicago's offseason. Vandersloot is half of the equation, and WNBA insider Khristina Williams reported Quigley, who is also the point guard's wife, is "almost there" in regard to reaching a deal with the team.

It has been a busy offseason for the Sky.

They signed Rebekah Gardner, Kamiah Smalls and Kysre Gondrezick to training camp contracts, added Crystal Bradford via a regular contract and traded for Julie Allemand. Still, Vandersloot remained the biggest domino.

The Gonzaga product averaged 10.5 points, 8.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game during the regular season before elevating her game during the championship run in the playoffs.

She posted 13.0 points, 10.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks a night while shooting 51.0 percent from the field in the playoffs. Vandersloot had a triple-double with 18 assists in Game 1 of the series against the Connecticut Sun and finished with double-digit assists in all four of the WNBA Finals games against the Phoenix Mercury while squaring off with Diana Taurasi.

Going head-to-head with the all-time great and ending up with the championship cemented Vandersloot's status as a Chicago legend, and she will look to add to that status with back-to-back titles after returning.

The Sky figure to be on the shortlist of realistic contenders, with Vandersloot, Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper leading the way.