Odell Beckham Jr. Regrets How Browns Tenure Ended: 'There Really Was No Closure'

While speaking with reporters Friday ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. admitted that he felt bad about how his tenure with the Cleveland Browns came to an end earlier this season.

“One of the biggest regrets that I have is about the way that things ended. There really was no closure. It just happened so abrupt. So a lot of things were out of my control. By the time I woke up, the video was already posted. It was just unfortunate.”

The LSU product played in Cleveland for two-and-a-half seasons after being drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in 2014. He spent five seasons with the Giants from 2014 to '18.

Beckham's tenure with the Browns ended somewhat messy. His father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video to Instagram displaying times when quarterback Baker Mayfield either missed his son entirely or didn't throw the ball to him when he was wide open.

Beckham reportedly never apologized to Mayfield for the video, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter, and was placed on waivers shortly after. He then signed a one-year deal with the Rams in November.

After joining the Rams, the 29-year-old told reporters that he signed with the franchise because everything felt right in his heart.

"I took a lot of time in the decision-making, and it wasn't to build anticipation or nothing. This is my life and I feel like I've been through a lot. I'm at a point in my life where I'm ready to play football. I've dedicated, I've sacrificed a lot to be here. It just happened that this felt right in my heart and in my soul."

Since moving to Los Angeles, Beckham has been playing some of his best football in recent years. The three-time Pro Bowler caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He has been even better in the playoffs, catching 19 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown in three games.

Beckham also expressed interest in remaining with the Rams beyond this season, telling reporters that L.A. "feels like a home." If his team wins the Super Bowl on Sunday, the chances of him running it back in L.A. could increase.