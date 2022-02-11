Eric Dickerson Plans to Skip Super Bowl 56 After Rams Offered Nosebleed Tickets

Set Number: X163913 TK1

Hall of Fame running back and Los Angeles Rams legend Eric Dickerson is unlikely to attend Sunday's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Dickerson said during an interview on CBS Sports Radio's Maggie and Perloff Show (h/t John Breech of CBS Sports) that he would rather watch the game on television because the Rams only offered him nosebleed tickets to the Super Bowl.

"Let's put it like this, they wanted to give me tickets in the rafters," Dickerson said. "In the 400s, so I said, 'I'd rather stay at home and watch it.'"

It's certainly odd that the Rams wouldn't offer Dickerson better seats. He spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with the franchise, who selected him second overall in the 1983 NFL draft.

The 61-year-old rushed for 7,245 yards and 56 touchdowns in 65 career games for the Rams and also caught 123 passes for 912 yards and two touchdowns. He is the second-leading rusher in Rams history.

Maybe after making the news that the Rams only offered him nosebleed seats public, the franchise will offer Dickerson better seats, but that remains unclear.