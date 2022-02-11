Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Back Injury from Unfamiliarity with Sitting Long Stretches

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Russell Westbrook didn't play in Wednesday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers because of back tightness, and the Los Angeles Lakers guard partially attributed the physical issues to the extended time he has spent on the bench this season.

Westbrook said part of the problem is he is not used "to sitting down for long stretches," per Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group.

