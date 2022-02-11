Report: James Harden Urged Daryl Morey to Trade for Joel Embiid During Rockets Stint

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears like new Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden might have always wanted to play alongside Joel Embiid.

During his time with the Houston Rockets, Harden reportedly urged former general manager Daryl Morey, who is now the 76ers' president of basketball operations, to trade for Embiid, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Harden may not have a direct history with Embiid, but he has always respected him," Shelburne and Wojnarowski wrote.

It's not necessarily surprising that Harden wanted to team up with Embiid in Philadelphia. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported in January that Harden felt he could have the same level of success with the Sixers as he did with the Rockets.

“Joel Embiid is the alpha dog for the Sixers, commanding the lion’s share of shots and serving as the focal point of the franchise, a dynamic that could make some ball-dominant players pursue an opportunity elsewhere. But sources said Harden would welcome playing with Embiid if he became a Sixer. The guard had a lot of individual success playing for Morey as a Rocket. Sources say Harden believes he could have similar success playing alongside Embiid.”

Adding Harden to the mix undoubtedly makes the Sixers a bigger threat in the Eastern Conference. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from deep.

While Harden's 22.5 points per game are the lowest since the 2011-12 campaign, just his third season in the NBA, his scoring output is good enough for second on the Sixers behind Embiid, who is averaging 29.4 points per contest and is in the MVP conversation.

In addition, Harden is likely in for a more significant role in Philly. He'll step into a lineup that includes Embiid, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle, taking on more of a responsibility from the latter two players.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 2009 third overall pick will also serve as the perfect complement to Embiid. Both players are dominant scorers, but Harden excels from the perimeter and getting to the foul line, while Embiid is good at getting jump shots from mid-range and causing defenders trouble in the post. Essentially, neither player should get in each other's way.

The 76ers enter Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 32-22 record. While Harden won't see the floor Friday or Saturday, he could play on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. The veteran is still dealing with a hamstring injury and needs to be checked out by Philly's medical staff before taking the court.