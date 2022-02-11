Nets GM Sean Marks Discusses Potential Tampering in James Harden Trade with 76ers

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said he'll let the NBA decide whether it should launch a tampering investigation following the James Harden-for-Ben Simmons blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

"I'm not gonna start making accusations at everybody else," Marks told reporters Friday. "This particular set of circumstances was played out in the media far earlier than any conversations were ever had."

The Nets may not be the only team interested to find out further the details about the trade's origins.

In January, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on the Posted Up podcast that other rival executives were growing wary of the friendship between Harden and Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin:

"Some front-office executives are prepared to...when the time comes, if a deal does look like it's about to transpire where there could be some potential sign-and-trade in the offseason, they're prepared to get the league involved on a potential collusion case dating back to what they what they believe could be going on right now, you know, as to why we're probably hearing a lot of Philadelphia, James Harden talk. ... I was told there will be complaints issued to the league on try to investigate to see if there was any collusion."

Harden also has a prior relationship with 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who the general manager of the Houston Rockets during the first eight seasons of Harden's time there.

In December 2020, Morey was fined $50,000 by the NBA for a violation of the league's anti-tampering rule for discussing Harden in a post on social media.

The 10-time All-Star's departure from Brooklyn generated ample skepticism as a hamstring injury popped up shortly before the deadline while rumors about his desire for a trade began to swirl:

Even if a tampering investigation is ultimately launched, it's not going to change the outcome of the trade. Any punishment would likely come in the form of a fine and/or lost draft picks.

Meanwhile, Harden is set to link up with Joel Embiid to form one of the NBA's best tandems, putting the 76ers squarely in the championship conversation.

Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice reported the 2017-18 MVP isn't expected to debut this weekend upon his arrival to Philadelphia, as he will instead be evaluated by the team's performance staff following his injury.

Even if Harden doesn't make his first Sixers appearance until after next weekend's All-Star Game, he'll still have plenty of time to get up to full speed with the team before the playoffs.