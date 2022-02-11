Nets GM Sean Marks: 'Too Early to Know' When Ben Simmons Will Make Debut After Trade

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Ben Simmons might now be an official member of the Brooklyn Nets, but the team remains unsure of when he'll make his season debut.

Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters Friday that Simmons is still going through the steps necessary to return the court, so it's tough to say when he'll have the green light for games.

As much as the 25-year-old has been scrutinized following his poor showing in the 2021 playoffs, Simmons is still a three-time All-Star and elite defender in the prime of his career. He's also signed for three more seasons, a luxury the Nets didn't have with James Harden.

Considering Harden will be in line for an extension that has the potential to age badly, Brooklyn could come out as the long-term winners from Thursday's blockbuster.

In the short term, though, the Nets might not see the kind of immediate return Philly should get by adding Harden to the rotation.

The Nets have 27 games left in the regular season, with their final outing on April 10 against the Indiana Pacers.

In a perfect world, Simmons would still require a period of adjustment as he acclimates to playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and vice versa. His long layoff could drag that process on further.

The 6'11" playmaker hasn't stepped onto an NBA court since the 76ers' Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the conference semifinals on June 20, 2021.

Simmons has to play his way into game shape in the stretch run as his teammates are really ramping up for the playoffs, a time when the Nets also have to close a 2.5-game gap on the Toronto Raptors to climb out of a play-in position.

The logic behind acquiring Simmons for Harden was obvious, especially in light of how Harden wasn't being subtle about his preference. But Brooklyn might have to wait until next season until it truly gets to reap the full rewards from this deal.