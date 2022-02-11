Edge-Styles WrestleMania Rumor, Mickie James on WWE-Impact Relationship; Jade Cargill

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Edge vs. Styles Discussed for WrestleMania

WWE is reportedly considering booking a dream match between Edge and AJ Styles for WrestleMania 38.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Divesh Merani of SportsKeeda), Edge vs. Styles has been "pitched" within WWE for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Both Edge and Styles have been outspoken about their desire to wrestle each other, and since both Superstars are likely in the twilight of their respective careers, doing the match now would be a wise move on WWE's part.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump (h/t Connel Rumsey of WrestleTalk.com) last month, Styles mentioned his desire to wrestle Edge and said he believed it was "getting close."

Since Styles spent most of his career in TNA and Edge was retired by the time he made the leap to WWE, they have had very few interactions.

The only times The Phenomenal One and The Rated-R Superstar have been in the same match were the 2020 and 2021 men's Royal Rumble matches.

Edge made his return to the ring after nearly a decade of retirement in the 2020 Rumble and hit Styles with a spear, which is something WWE could draw from if it moves forward with Edge vs. Styles.

Since Edge and Styles are both on the Raw roster and neither has an obvious WrestleMania opponent as of now, there is no reason why a match between them can't happen.

The only obstacle is the fact that both babyfaces, but since they are each capable of playing either side of the fence at any time, WWE shouldn't have much of an issue making it work.

Mickie James Thinks WWE, Impact Will Collaborate Again

After appearing in the women's Royal Rumble match for WWE last month, Impact Wrestling Knockouts World champion Mickie James expressed her belief that the working relationship between WWE and Impact will continue moving forward.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), James discussed the possibility of WWE and Impact doing more together in the future:

"I think yes [we will work together again]. I don't know that it will be immediately, I think this was an opportunity for WWE to test the water, to see if it was something, people talk and they say 'This will be great and this will get a lot of ratings and this will be a big buzz,' but until it's actually in front of them I think they can't actually see it."

WWE shocked the wrestling world by extending an invitation to James to be part of the Rumble less than a year after she was released from the company.

Making it even more surprising is the fact that James works for Impact, was recognized as Impact's women's champion at the Rumble and was allowed to wear her championship belt to the ring.

WWE typically shies away from acknowledging and working with other wrestling promotions, but given the shortage of female Superstars on the main roster right now, it made an exception for one of the all-time greats in James.

While it is difficult to measure the effect James' appearance had on WWE, it seemed to create a lot of buzz and discussion on social media, which is never a bad thing for WWE or any other wrestling company.

WWE's Sasha Banks wrote Wednesday on Twitter that a singles match between her and James "will" happen one day, which could be a sign that WWE is open to doing more with Impact.

WWE Reportedly Interested in AEW's Cargill

AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill is reportedly squarely on WWE's radar after a red-hot start to her wrestling career.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News) said this week that he knows "for a fact" there are people in WWE who are interested in Cargill after seeing her progression in AEW.

Cargill has only been on television since November 2020, but she is already one of the top stars in the AEW women's division.

Jade has yet to lose a singles match in AEW, and she recently won a tournament to determine the first-ever TBS champion.

Cargill had a tryout with WWE back in 2019, but WWE didn't sign her, which opened the door for AEW to swoop in.

While AEW typically favors signing people with a pro wrestling background, Cargill was an exception, as she only had limited training before signing with AEW.

During a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho (h/t Bryan Rose of F4WOnline) with AEW star Chris Jericho, Cargill said WWE did eventually offer her a contract, but she opted to sign with AEW instead.

Cargill gave a few reasons for the decision, including the fact that she didn't have to move, which would have been the case had she signed with WWE since recruits train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The decision is paying dividends for Cargill so far, but reportedly having WWE in her back pocket is something that could help her land a huge contract once her current one expires.

