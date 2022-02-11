Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Interests LA as Backup PG If Bought out by Rockets

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

After failing to make a move before Thursday's trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are holding out hope that roster upgrades will be available on the buyout market.

Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers have interest in bringing back Dennis Schroder if he gets bought out by the Houston Rockets.

Schroder, Enes Kanter Freedom and Bruno Fernando were traded by the Boston Celtics to the Rockets for Daniel Theis on Thursday.

The Lakers tried to make a deal with Houston before the deadline, but Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported they rejected the Rockets' request to include their 2027 first-round draft pick as part of a package with Russell Westbrook for John Wall.

Per The Athletic's Bill Oram, Los Angeles "kicked the tires" on a deal with the Celtics for Schroder.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said they were "aggressive in a lot of conversations" to make a deal.

"But ultimately we didn’t find a deal that had a net positive effect for the short term success of the team and the long term, and those are both things we consider," Pelinka explained.

Schroder knows the Lakers very well after playing for the team last season. He left as a free agent during the offseason, settling for a one-year, $5.9 million deal with Boston.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t CBS Sports' Brad Botkin) last June that Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from the Lakers during the 2020-21 season.

Schroder averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game in 61 starts with Los Angeles last year. The 28-year-old was putting up 14.4 points, 4.2 assists and shooting 44.0 percent from the field in 49 starts for the Celtics before being traded.