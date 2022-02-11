X

    Nets' Kyrie Irving on James Harden Trade: 'I Just Want Everybody to Be Happy'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 11, 2022

    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets wished James Harden all the best Thursday night after the superstar point guard was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the day in a blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn.

    "Ultimately for me, i just want everybody to be happy and do things that they love to do and be a part of things that they can see themselves being successful at," he told reporters. "And it probably wasn't here with us and he made a choice and we respect him for it."

    Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB

    Kyrie Irving adds — “We wish him well and want him to be ultimately successful.” <a href="https://t.co/IS7acFVtSh">https://t.co/IS7acFVtSh</a>

    Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported that Harden and Irving didn't see eye to eye by the end of their partnership in Brooklyn and Irving was ready to see him go, though Irving blasted that report:

    A11Even @KyrieIrving

    Lol I guess this is “breaking news” media nowadays. Keep my family name out y’all Simpleton articles. <br>The Puppets are running wild Again <a href="https://t.co/7NI3Ns1A9p">pic.twitter.com/7NI3Ns1A9p</a>

    "Definitely a weird vibe between them," a source told Vardon. "You could tell Harden was annoyed, and Kyrie wasn't feeling James."

    Nets superstar Kevin Durant spoke about Thursday's trade that sent Harden and Paul Millsap to the 76ers for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks: 

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    “I think everybody got what they wanted.”<a href="https://twitter.com/KDTrey5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KDTrey5</a> reacts to the Harden-Simmons trade. <a href="https://t.co/6XWIgtrMVM">pic.twitter.com/6XWIgtrMVM</a>

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He then didn't select Harden for his All-Star Game roster, allowing him to last until the final pick:

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    LeBron couldn't keep it together after KD picked Gobert over Harden 😅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Nike?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nike</a> <a href="https://t.co/2wS1U8t7sE">pic.twitter.com/2wS1U8t7sE</a>

    In total across the past two seasons, the trio of Durant, Harden and Irving played just 16 games together, a byproduct of injuries and Irving taking time away from the team for personal reasons last season and missing a chunk of this season—and every home game since returning to the team—as an unvaccinated player. 

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    Is Kyrie confident NYC vax mandate gets pulled? "Just keep praying ... Where those cards may fall, I'll leave that to the politicians and everybody doing what they're supposed to be doing on the front lines so I just respect that and see where we end up."

    Whatever soured Harden on Brooklyn came to a head in the past few weeks, with the player sitting out the team's last three games with hamstring tightness. In Philadelphia, he'll have the chance to pair with superstar center Joel Embiid, who is currently among the frontrunners to win this year's MVP award. 

    And a potential playoff showdown with the Nets could be on the horizon. It would be hard to write a better script than those teams meeting in the postseason after Brooklyn's Big Three experiment went so horribly awry. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.