Rams' Andrew Whitworth Named 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth won the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field.

This is the fourth straight season Whitworth has been nominated for the award. He is the first player in Rams' history to earn the honor.

Whitworth is also the first offensive lineman to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award since former Baltimore Ravens center Matt Birk in 2011.

The 40-year-old joined the Rams in 2017 and has since been committed to being an advocate for the Los Angeles community, while also remaining involved in his hometown in Louisiana.

In 2008, Whitworth started the Big Whitt 77 Foundation, which assists youth and families in need. The organization offers a scholarship program "to assist local high school seniors pursue higher education" and offers financial assistance "to local families pursuing adoption," among other things.

"The Big Whitt 77 Foundation serves a mission to impact the lives of youth and families in local communities," the website reads.

At the beginning of the 2021 season, Whitworth also created the Big Whit Homes for L.A. Families program and donated $20,000 after each Rams home game at SoFi Stadium to repair homes in Louisiana and move Los Angeles residents facing housing insecurity into proper homes.

In addition, Whitworth has worked with non-profits to help people pay rent and buy groceries. He also partnered with Rebuilding Together to help repair homes in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida hit in August 2021.

Whitworth, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He spent 11 years with the franchise before joining the Rams, so it's only right that he's facing the club that drafted him in this Sunday's Super Bowl.