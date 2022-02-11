Justin Tucker's Game-Winning 66-Yard FG Named NFL's 2021 Moment of the Year

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker took home the 2021 Moment of the Year award at NFL Honors on Thursday for his record-setting 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Detroit Lions.

It was the longest field goal in NFL history, and he had just enough power to push it through. The ball bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights to give the Ravens a 19-17 win in Week 3.

Tucker was presented the award by his former teammate and Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis.

The previous record for longest field goal was 64 yards, kicked by Matt Prater when he was with the Denver Broncos in 2013. Tucker's game-worn jersey, pants and socks were sent to be put on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.