Justin Tucker's Game-Worn Ravens Uniform from Record-Setting FG Displayed at HOF

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is well on his way to a Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, but his jersey has already beat him there.

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Tucker's game-worn jersey, pants and socks from his record-setting 66-yard field goal from Week 3 are now on display.

Tucker drilled the 66-yarder as time expired to propel the Ravens to victory over the Detroit Lions. The previous NFL record for longest field goal was 64 yards, kicked by Matt Prater in 2013.

Tucker said he will send his kicking shoe to Canton later this season.