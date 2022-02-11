Clemson's David Collins Ejected for Flagrant Foul on Duke's Wendell Moore Jr.

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Clemson guard David Collins was ejected from Thursday's game against Duke for a flagrant foul on Wendell Moore Jr. late in the first half.

Moore had stripped Collins and completed a breakaway dunk, but Collins undercut him while he was on the rim and caused him to land hard on the ground in a scary fall. Moore remained in the game after being evaluated.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was visibly incensed as he made his way onto the floor to check on Moore.



The No. 7 Blue Devils are looking to bounce back from Monday's upset loss to unranked Virginia.