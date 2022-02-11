X

    Clemson's David Collins Ejected for Flagrant Foul on Duke's Wendell Moore Jr.

    Doric SamFebruary 11, 2022

    Clemson guard David Collins was ejected from Thursday's game against Duke for a flagrant foul on Wendell Moore Jr. late in the first half.

    Moore had stripped Collins and completed a breakaway dunk, but Collins undercut him while he was on the rim and caused him to land hard on the ground in a scary fall. Moore remained in the game after being evaluated.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    David Collins was called for a flagrant 2 for this foul on Wendell Moore Jr. <br><br>Moore Jr. was able to remain in the game. <a href="https://t.co/m8KFBnWj6V">pic.twitter.com/m8KFBnWj6V</a>

    Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was visibly incensed as he made his way onto the floor to check on Moore.

    The No. 7 Blue Devils are looking to bounce back from Monday's upset loss to unranked Virginia.

