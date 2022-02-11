Twitter Reacts to Kevin Durant, LeBron James' Selections in 2022 NBA All-Star Draft

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

The rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game are set after team captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant chose their squads Thursday.

On paper, James appears to have the upper hand here. That's because he knows how to draft.

James owns a great track record: His teams are undefeated since the All-Star Game moved to its current captain format in 2018.

It also doesn't help Team Durant that it won't have KD, who is recovering from a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Somehow, all four draft-eligible players who made the All-NBA First Team last year are playing for LeBron. He also has the reigning NBA MVP (Nikola Jokic), a pair of two-time MVP (Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo) and the 2017-18 NBA MVP (James Harden).

Speaking of which, the steal of the draft went to Team LeBron, which got Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden with the last pick.

Durant had plenty of opportunities to take his ex-teammate in Oklahoma City and Brooklyn, but he did not opt for the guard.

Numerous reports surfaced that Harden wanted out of Brooklyn, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski writing that the guard hoped that the 76ers would land him before the trade deadline.

That happened, and KD may or may not have let that be a factor as he chose everyone but Harden.

He even added an extra center instead of filling out the backcourt, as Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points tweeted:

If there's any sort of homecourt advantage, then Team LeBron has it when the game occurs in Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Not only is James a Cavalier legend, but the only active Cav All-Star (Darius Garland) is on his team too.

Durant wasn't too happy when James picked him and even tried to trade for him after the draft. James did not budge.

We'll soon find out how this all goes down as the All-Star Game is set to take place Sunday, Feb. 20.