X

    Kevin Durant Passes on James Harden 7 Times in NBA All-Star Draft After 76ers Trade

    Doric SamFebruary 11, 2022

    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    As a captain of one of the All-Star teams, it was fair to wonder how Kevin Durant would handle the draft that included his former teammate James Harden, who was traded Thursday.

    We found out during the All-Star draft as Durant completely passed on selecting Harden, leaving him to be taken by LeBron James with the last pick.

    Durant justified his decision to use his last pick on Rudy Gobert, saying he needed size on his team. James was visibly amused by the situation and hid his face behind a clipboard.

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    LeBron couldn't keep it together after KD picked Gobert over Harden 😅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Nike?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nike</a> <a href="https://t.co/2wS1U8t7sE">pic.twitter.com/2wS1U8t7sE</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Harden was drafted last in the All-Star draft<br><br>Bron's face is COMEDY 💀 <a href="https://t.co/aaYZzfEUyJ">pic.twitter.com/aaYZzfEUyJ</a>

    James also wondered out loud about the health of Harden, who has missed time recently with left hamstring tightness:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LeBron: "He hasn't played, is he healthy?"<br><br>Chuck: "He got traded, he's healthy now!" <br><br>This Harden talk was unreal 😭<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a>) <a href="https://t.co/CkCFayTzwC">pic.twitter.com/CkCFayTzwC</a>

    Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets along with Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal likely needed the approval of Durant, who is Brooklyn's most important player.

    Durant will miss the All-Star Game for the second year in a row because of a sprained MCL, so there won't be any awkward run-ins on the court between him and Harden during the game on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.