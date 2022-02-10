Kevin Durant on James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade: 'Everybody Got What They Wanted'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Nets star Kevin Durant addressed James Harden's departure to the Philadelphia 76ers during Thursday's All-Star Game draft show on TNT, saying he believes "everybody got what they wanted" in the deal that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn.

"I'm excited for our team and looking forward to finishing the season out with this new group and these new players. The playoffs are right around the corner so we gotta fast track and get used to each other. But I'm excited. I think everybody got what they wanted," Durant said.

