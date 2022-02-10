Tyrese Haliburton Says it 'Hurt' When Kings Traded SG to Pacers for Domantas Sabonis

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton did not hold back when explaining his emotions after being traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers. He said that it hit him hard but also expressed optimism for his new situation.

"It hurt when I got traded, because I loved being there, I loved the people," Haliburton told reporters on Thursday. "But coming here, I'm gonna do the same thing. They've showed me nothing but love since I've got here, they're another organization taking a chance on me when they have no reason to, so I'm gonna put everything I've got into this."

